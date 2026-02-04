Sign up
35 / 365
Croquet
Today I started croquet lessons. It was a lot of fun and surprisingly I wasn't too bad at it
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5659
photos
132
followers
125
following
9% complete
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2026 12:08pm
Tags
croquet
,
learning to play croquet
Babs
ace
Well done sounds like fun. There is a croquet group near us but I have never played
February 4th, 2026
