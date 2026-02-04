Previous
Croquet by kjarn
35 / 365

Croquet

Today I started croquet lessons. It was a lot of fun and surprisingly I wasn't too bad at it
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well done sounds like fun. There is a croquet group near us but I have never played
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact