36 / 365
Graffiti
Today I went to graffiti and contemporary art exhibition in the old Darlinghurst Jail. The jail was way more interesting than the art
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
0
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5660
photos
132
followers
125
following
9% complete
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2026 11:32am
Tags
art
,
jail
,
darlinghurst jail
,
graffiti and contemporary art exhibition
