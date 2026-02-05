Previous
Graffiti by kjarn
Graffiti

Today I went to graffiti and contemporary art exhibition in the old Darlinghurst Jail. The jail was way more interesting than the art
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
