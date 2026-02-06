Previous
More graffiti for your pleasure by kjarn
37 / 365

More graffiti for your pleasure

Another example of the works on offer at the graffiti and contemporary art exhibition I visited.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Interesting find and capture, I wish I could read the bottom line ;-)
February 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@ludwigsdiana She never understood anything 🤷‍♀️
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact