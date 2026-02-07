Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Old Darlinghurst Jail
Some lovely old buildings
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5662
photos
132
followers
124
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2026 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jail
,
darlinghurst jail
,
national art school
Dorothy
ace
What a lovely jail!
February 7th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@illinilass
It sure is. it closed in 1922 and has been the National Art School ever since. Thank you for the fav
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close