Old Darlinghurst Jail by kjarn
Old Darlinghurst Jail

Some lovely old buildings
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dorothy
What a lovely jail!
February 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
@illinilass It sure is. it closed in 1922 and has been the National Art School ever since. Thank you for the fav
February 7th, 2026  
