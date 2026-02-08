Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Chicken Mami
I've joined a group where we will eat different countries food each month, this month was Philipino
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2026 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
chicken mami
,
philipino
Allison Williams
ace
Looks delicious. Do you have the recipe?
February 8th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@allie912
The chef in the restaurant made this one so, no I don't but there are quite a few on google
February 8th, 2026
summerfield
ace
looks yummy.
February 8th, 2026
