Chicken Mami by kjarn
39 / 365

Chicken Mami

I've joined a group where we will eat different countries food each month, this month was Philipino
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Looks delicious. Do you have the recipe?
February 8th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@allie912 The chef in the restaurant made this one so, no I don't but there are quite a few on google
February 8th, 2026  
summerfield ace
looks yummy.
February 8th, 2026  
