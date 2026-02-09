Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Geometry in architecture
I went on a photo rally with my photography group and this was my entry for the prompt
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
7
1
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
7th February 2026 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geometry in architecture
,
photography rally
narayani
ace
I think you nailed it!
February 8th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Awesome composition!
February 8th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh yes very geometric! Lovely!
February 9th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@pamknowler
Thank you for the fav Pam
February 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very cool!
February 9th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Ooooh this is lovely
February 9th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect geometric design. Great reflections in the centre one.
February 9th, 2026
