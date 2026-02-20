Previous
Gathering by kjarn
Gathering

Sometimes it pays to look up
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
Indeed, but keep your mouth closed though just in case, ha ha
February 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Look up and sometimes backward. Nice spotting of the birds. Beautiful capture of the contrasts.
February 20th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 My son is always telling me to look behind but it doesn't come naturally to me. Thank you for the fav
February 20th, 2026  
