Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
51 / 365
Gathering
Sometimes it pays to look up
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5675
photos
132
followers
124
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2026 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
wires
Babs
ace
Indeed, but keep your mouth closed though just in case, ha ha
February 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Look up and sometimes backward. Nice spotting of the birds. Beautiful capture of the contrasts.
February 20th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@shutterbug49
My son is always telling me to look behind but it doesn't come naturally to me. Thank you for the fav
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close