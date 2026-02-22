Previous
No Fishing No Alcohol by kjarn
No Fishing No Alcohol

One of the many sculptures on Finger Wharf at Woolloomooloo
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Lovely swirls intertwined. Nicely captured.
February 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
That took some skill!
February 22nd, 2026  
