54 / 365
Great art in Newtown
Not sure what I like the most, the door or the art
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
54
3
1
2026
iPhone 17 Pro Max
14th February 2026 10:51am
door
art
street art
narayani
Nice find
February 23rd, 2026
