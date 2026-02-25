Previous
Naughty Naughty by kjarn
Naughty Naughty

I spotted this new wall art in Newtown
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Annie D ace
Ha ha - saw this on the news - would love to head there and get a photo :) Wonder how long it took him to paint? He's quite the controversial artist :)
February 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Very topical and excellent likenesses
February 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
I laughed when I saw this, what a great artist! I hope they leave it there ;-)
February 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
This is brilliant. I wonder how long it will stay there. I am sure there will be someone who will want it removed.fav
February 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@annied He certainly is controversial. I'm waiting for people to complain and then it will be removed
February 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing Isn't it wonderful. I hope it stays there.Thank you for the fav
February 25th, 2026  
Tia ace
Oh my! Brilliant!
February 25th, 2026  
