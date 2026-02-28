Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
Kookaburra
Spotted this mosaics kookaburra way up high
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5683
photos
132
followers
124
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2026 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tiles
,
mosaics
,
kookaburra
Dorothy
ace
Ooo, looks like the bricks could use some repointing. Is it a chimney?
February 28th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@illinilass
It’s the end wall of a building
February 28th, 2026
narayani
ace
Love it!
February 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close