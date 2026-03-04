Previous
Land Rover by kjarn
Land Rover

The graffiti didn't do anything for me but I like the vintage Land Rover utility
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
I really don't get tagging like this it just looks messy. Don't think the Land Rover will get through roadworthy
March 4th, 2026  
narayani ace
It’s a nice combo
March 4th, 2026  
Tia ace
The background mess does suit the subject I feel! I think cropping that top part of graffiti out improves the image a bit. Great find!
March 4th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@tiaj1402 Thanks Tia, I agree and have changed the photo
March 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
So much fabulous grunge, well spotted and captured.
March 4th, 2026  
Wylie ace
I've just returned from Melbourne, and this could just as easily have been there!
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing tat the Land Rover didn’t get a paint job.
March 4th, 2026  
