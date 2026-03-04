Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
Land Rover
The graffiti didn't do anything for me but I like the vintage Land Rover utility
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5687
photos
132
followers
124
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2026 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
utility
,
land rover
Babs
ace
I really don't get tagging like this it just looks messy. Don't think the Land Rover will get through roadworthy
March 4th, 2026
narayani
ace
It’s a nice combo
March 4th, 2026
Tia
ace
The background mess does suit the subject I feel! I think cropping that top part of graffiti out improves the image a bit. Great find!
March 4th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@tiaj1402
Thanks Tia, I agree and have changed the photo
March 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
So much fabulous grunge, well spotted and captured.
March 4th, 2026
Wylie
ace
I've just returned from Melbourne, and this could just as easily have been there!
March 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing tat the Land Rover didn’t get a paint job.
March 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close