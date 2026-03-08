Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Sydney Red Gum
Such a pretty colour
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
4
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
18% complete
View this month »
67
3
4
2026
iPhone 17 Pro Max
25th February 2026 1:10pm
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
sydney red gum
Babs
ace
Is the Sydney Red Gum also known as an Angophora? We get them up here and they are gorgeous. I love their twisty branches.
March 8th, 2026
KWind
ace
Nice colours and textures.
March 8th, 2026
Kathy
ace
The trunks are a pretty color and have interesting lookin patterns in the bark.
March 8th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
Yes, Angophora Costata commonly known as Sydney Red Gum, Rusty Gum or Smooth-barked Apple apparently
March 8th, 2026
