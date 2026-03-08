Previous
Sydney Red Gum by kjarn
Sydney Red Gum

Such a pretty colour
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺


@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs
Is the Sydney Red Gum also known as an Angophora? We get them up here and they are gorgeous. I love their twisty branches.
March 8th, 2026  
KWind
Nice colours and textures.
March 8th, 2026  
Kathy
The trunks are a pretty color and have interesting lookin patterns in the bark.
March 8th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
@onewing Yes, Angophora Costata commonly known as Sydney Red Gum, Rusty Gum or Smooth-barked Apple apparently
March 8th, 2026  
