Coal Loader by kjarn
Coal Loader

The historic Coal Loader site in Waverton. It operated from 1921 until the mid 1990s.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
