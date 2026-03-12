Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Cyathea Cooperi
This unusual plant is also known as the Australian tree fern or Lacey tree fern. The ovals on the trunk are scars left behind by old fronds that have fallen off.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2026 10:26am
Tags
fern
,
lacey tree fern
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Whoa- crazy looking bark!! Cool shot.
March 12th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Very. Very. Cool!
March 12th, 2026
