Cyathea Cooperi

This unusual plant is also known as the Australian tree fern or Lacey tree fern. The ovals on the trunk are scars left behind by old fronds that have fallen off.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Whoa- crazy looking bark!! Cool shot.
March 12th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Very. Very. Cool!
March 12th, 2026  
