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All Saints by kjarn
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All Saints

I really liked the stonework on this pretty church
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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