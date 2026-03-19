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Parsley Bay
We crossed this lovely bridge at Parsley Bay Reserve on a walk the other day
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2026 12:43pm
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parsley bay
Ann H. LeFevre
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Pretty spot! Looks like a great walkway for pictures too.
March 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
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It looks like a nice place to walk. I like the ruckenfigur in the image.
March 19th, 2026
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