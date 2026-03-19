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Parsley Bay by kjarn
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Parsley Bay

We crossed this lovely bridge at Parsley Bay Reserve on a walk the other day
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty spot! Looks like a great walkway for pictures too.
March 19th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a nice place to walk. I like the ruckenfigur in the image.
March 19th, 2026  
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