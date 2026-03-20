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Looking Up by kjarn
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Looking Up

I liked the shapes of these buildings
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great perspective! I like the geometric windows.
March 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautifully captured!
March 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
I love the pov looks like an interesting building. It pays to look up.
March 20th, 2026  
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