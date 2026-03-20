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79 / 365
Looking Up
I liked the shapes of these buildings
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2026 10:44am
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buildings
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architecture
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looking up
Ann H. LeFevre
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Great perspective! I like the geometric windows.
March 20th, 2026
Mags
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Beautifully captured!
March 20th, 2026
Babs
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I love the pov looks like an interesting building. It pays to look up.
March 20th, 2026
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