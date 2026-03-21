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Bark
I really like the bark on this tree
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2026 11:45am
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tree
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bark
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