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Whimsical Village by kjarn
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Whimsical Village

Latest completed jigsaw
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
22% complete

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Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Love. I just posted a photo of the puzzle I just finished.
March 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@homeschoolmom It's got some lovely colours
March 22nd, 2026  
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