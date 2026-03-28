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Rusty
A rusty old winch on the Blackwattle Bay Park foreshore in Glebe, Sydney
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2026 11:23am
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rust
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glebe
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winch
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of these old rusty shapes and textures.
March 28th, 2026
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