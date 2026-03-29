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Snakey
Amazing roots of a Moreton Bay Fig tree
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2026 10:53am
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tree
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roots
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moreton bay fig
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh yeah- a boa would totally blend in there! Good eye!
March 29th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
That is quite unique in my experience. Amazing and nice capture.
March 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@shutterbug49
I actually wish I hadn't done such a tight crop so you could see more of these roots but thank you for the fav
March 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
They are the most amazing trees and their roots are even better fav
March 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
I must have taken 50 photos of their amazing roots that day. Thank you for the fav
March 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I would have done the same they are amazing
March 29th, 2026
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