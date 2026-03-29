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Snakey by kjarn
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Snakey

Amazing roots of a Moreton Bay Fig tree
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh yeah- a boa would totally blend in there! Good eye!
March 29th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
That is quite unique in my experience. Amazing and nice capture.
March 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 I actually wish I hadn't done such a tight crop so you could see more of these roots but thank you for the fav
March 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
They are the most amazing trees and their roots are even better fav
March 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing I must have taken 50 photos of their amazing roots that day. Thank you for the fav
March 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
@kjarn I would have done the same they are amazing
March 29th, 2026  
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