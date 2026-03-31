Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
90 / 365
Perfect Nook
Latest completed jigsaw
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5714
photos
131
followers
125
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2026 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
galison
,
perfect nook
Mags
ace
What a fab puzzle!
March 31st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close