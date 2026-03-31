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Perfect Nook by kjarn
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Perfect Nook

Latest completed jigsaw
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Mags ace
What a fab puzzle!
March 31st, 2026  
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