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The Old and the New by kjarn
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The Old and the New

Sydney skyscrapers with the new Quay Quarter Tower in the centre and the old Circular Quay Railway station
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Tia ace
Nice perspective
April 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
Interesting buildings. The middle one looks like a Lego building doesn't it
April 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fbulous shot of these great looking buildings, I doubt it was there when we were in Sydney. I like the gull flying into the frame.
April 8th, 2026  
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