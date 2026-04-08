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The Old and the New
Sydney skyscrapers with the new Quay Quarter Tower in the centre and the old Circular Quay Railway station
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2026 10:40am
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station
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skyscraper
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sydney
Tia
ace
Nice perspective
April 8th, 2026
Babs
ace
Interesting buildings. The middle one looks like a Lego building doesn't it
April 8th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fbulous shot of these great looking buildings, I doubt it was there when we were in Sydney. I like the gull flying into the frame.
April 8th, 2026
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