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104 / 365
Sunny
Beautiful Garden Dahlia and photobomber
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5728
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2026 11:56am
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yellow
,
flowers
,
bee
,
dahlia
moni kozi
Lovely and bright
April 14th, 2026
🐞summerfield🍁
ace
i love the colours. aces!
April 14th, 2026
Diana
ace
Perfect title for these beauties, you even have a lovely photobomber.
April 14th, 2026
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