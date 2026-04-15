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105 / 365
Mr Uncooperative
Zac hates having his photo taken
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 12:58pm
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grandson
,
zac
narayani
ace
😄 great shot! One for his 18th/21st
April 15th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Yeah, the fun part of people-pictures… When our girls were at this stage, Clare used to say, Let him get his photo and then he'll leave you alone!
April 15th, 2026
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