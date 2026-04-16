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106 / 365
Loo
This entrance to the bathroom in the shopping centre caught my eye
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 12:37pm
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bathroom
,
toilets
,
loo
Tia
ace
Makes a great colourful abstract
April 16th, 2026
narayani
ace
Great bunch of colours and shapes
April 16th, 2026
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