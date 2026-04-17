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Miss Always Cooperative by kjarn
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Miss Always Cooperative

Amelia smiles and poses without complaint and loves the lego shop
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Of course, she is cooperative she is so photogenic.
April 17th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She's a sweetheart! I would love the Lego shop too.
April 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She is so lovely!
April 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
And her tshirt matches the background - lovely portrait.
April 17th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@olivetreeann She would spend hours in there if I had the patience to wait for her
April 17th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca She is lovely although just starting to get a bit of an attitude. Thank you for the fav
April 17th, 2026  
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