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107 / 365
Miss Always Cooperative
Amelia smiles and poses without complaint and loves the lego shop
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5731
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
7th April 2026 10:59am
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lego
,
granddaughter
,
amelia
Babs
ace
Of course, she is cooperative she is so photogenic.
April 17th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She's a sweetheart! I would love the Lego shop too.
April 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
She is so lovely!
April 17th, 2026
narayani
ace
And her tshirt matches the background - lovely portrait.
April 17th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@olivetreeann
She would spend hours in there if I had the patience to wait for her
April 17th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
She is lovely although just starting to get a bit of an attitude. Thank you for the fav
April 17th, 2026
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