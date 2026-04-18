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Fungi
Nice collection of oyster mushrooms
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2026 10:23am
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tree
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bokeh
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fungi
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oyster mushrooms
Joan Robillard
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Very nice
April 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A large specimen
April 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
An impressive cluster!
April 18th, 2026
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