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Movie Time by kjarn
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Movie Time

I took Elijah to see the Mario movie in 4DX, the supposed ultimate experience but not one I want to repeat in a hurry
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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narayani ace
😂 your comment made me laugh! I’d be the same 😄
Lovely photo of your grandson.
April 19th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's super!
April 19th, 2026  
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