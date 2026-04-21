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Water dragons
I met some friends on my walk
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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2
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3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2026 11:26am
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water dragons
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh very nice - I love water dragons so much. takes me right back to childhood and loving them ever since
April 21st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@koalagardens
I like them too, there were about 8 hanging around this rock. Thank you for the fav
April 21st, 2026
Kathy
ace
Hello little guy.
April 21st, 2026
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