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Creek Crossing
Watch where you step
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5736
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131
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2026 10:51am
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creek
,
bush walk
,
creek crossing
Diana
ace
Slippery when wet comes to mind. Beautiful scene and capture.
April 22nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh but these are fun when you get it right ...
April 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@koalagardens
They sure are. That you for the fav
April 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Looks such a lovely place to walk.
April 22nd, 2026
Tia
ace
What a lovely place for a walk
April 22nd, 2026
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