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Creek Crossing by kjarn
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Creek Crossing

Watch where you step
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Slippery when wet comes to mind. Beautiful scene and capture.
April 22nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh but these are fun when you get it right ...
April 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@koalagardens They sure are. That you for the fav
April 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Looks such a lovely place to walk.
April 22nd, 2026  
Tia ace
What a lovely place for a walk
April 22nd, 2026  
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