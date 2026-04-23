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Birds in the Park
Latest completed jigsaw
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2026 9:37am
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jigsaw
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eeboo
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birds in the park
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh my. That one looks hard.
April 23rd, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
Wow... beautiful and an interesting challenge I'm sure.
April 23rd, 2026
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