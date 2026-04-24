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Stump by kjarn
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Stump

I liked the shape of this tree stump
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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