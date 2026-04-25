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Colourful Loos
Nice bit of art on the public loos in Jubilee Park, Glebe
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
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2026
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:09am
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wall art
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glebe
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toilet block
Shutterbug
ace
It’s a wonderful place to find street art.
April 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@shutterbug49
It certainly brightens up the place. That you for the fav
April 25th, 2026
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