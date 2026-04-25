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Colourful Loos by kjarn
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Colourful Loos

Nice bit of art on the public loos in Jubilee Park, Glebe
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Shutterbug ace
It’s a wonderful place to find street art.
April 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 It certainly brightens up the place. That you for the fav
April 25th, 2026  
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