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Hoot hoot by kjarn
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Hoot hoot

I went on a guided tour of the Australian Museum and being an owl lover this caught my eye
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
How gorgeous!
April 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very eye-catching capture too!
April 28th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful portrait, Kate!
April 28th, 2026  
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