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Hoot hoot
I went on a guided tour of the Australian Museum and being an owl lover this caught my eye
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:42am
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australian museum
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
April 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very eye-catching capture too!
April 28th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful portrait, Kate!
April 28th, 2026
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