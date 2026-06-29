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Portrait of Chloe Hayden
This portrait by artist Juan Ford is a finalist for the 2026 Archibald Prize and was created with oil on linen. It wasn't my favourite entry but the one that I thought looked least like a painting - such amazing work!
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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2026
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18th June 2026 11:09am
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Babs
ace
It looks more like a photograph than a painting doesn't it.
I am not impressed with any of the finalists this year. some look as though they were painted by 4 year olds.
June 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
There are 59 finalists and although I agree that some look like a 4 year old painted them, quite a lot; including this one, were very well done
June 29th, 2026
Babs
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@kjarn
I agree this is one of the better ones
June 29th, 2026
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I am not impressed with any of the finalists this year. some look as though they were painted by 4 year olds.