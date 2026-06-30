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The NSW Art Gallery by kjarn
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The NSW Art Gallery

And a reflection
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Fab reflection and composition
June 30th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Great perspective on it!
June 30th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful setting
June 30th, 2026  
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