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The NSW Art Gallery
And a reflection
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2026 10:09am
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reflections
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art gallery
narayani
ace
Fab reflection and composition
June 30th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Great perspective on it!
June 30th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beautiful setting
June 30th, 2026
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