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Cartwheeling Youngster by kjarn
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Cartwheeling Youngster

One of a series of six bronze statues by artist Caroline Rothwell located along the Rhodes Foreshore Park
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Corinne C ace
Wonderful!
July 4th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@corinnec Thank you for the fav Corinne
July 4th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
That is terrific. It is one of those things many kids can do, but so many of us forget how.
July 4th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 I don't think I've ever been able to do things like this but my granddaughter is constantly doing it. Thank you for the fav
July 4th, 2026  
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