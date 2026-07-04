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185 / 365
Cartwheeling Youngster
One of a series of six bronze statues by artist Caroline Rothwell located along the Rhodes Foreshore Park
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
Views
3
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4
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2026 10:51am
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statue
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rhodes
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cartwheeling youngster
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful!
July 4th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@corinnec
Thank you for the fav Corinne
July 4th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
That is terrific. It is one of those things many kids can do, but so many of us forget how.
July 4th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@shutterbug49
I don't think I've ever been able to do things like this but my granddaughter is constantly doing it. Thank you for the fav
July 4th, 2026
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