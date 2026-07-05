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Darlington Incorporated
This art work done in 2021 by Sharon Billinge features Aunty Beryl Van Opoloo (aboriginal elder), Dame Marie Bashir (governor of NSW from 2001 - 2014) and students from the settlement neighbourhood house
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2026 4:24pm
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wall art
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street art
Suzanne
ace
What a great mural! I see from your bio that you have just retired. I hope you are enjoying the life!
July 5th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Fascinating!
July 5th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
Yes, I did retire a few weeks ago and yes, I am enjoying the life. Thank you for the fav
July 5th, 2026
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