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Darlington Incorporated by kjarn
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Darlington Incorporated

This art work done in 2021 by Sharon Billinge features Aunty Beryl Van Opoloo (aboriginal elder), Dame Marie Bashir (governor of NSW from 2001 - 2014) and students from the settlement neighbourhood house
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Suzanne ace
What a great mural! I see from your bio that you have just retired. I hope you are enjoying the life!
July 5th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Fascinating!
July 5th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@ankers70 Yes, I did retire a few weeks ago and yes, I am enjoying the life. Thank you for the fav
July 5th, 2026  
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