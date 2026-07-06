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Love
A bit of love on the footpath
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Album
2026
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:33am
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