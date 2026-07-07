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Lunch by kjarn
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Lunch

My eat around the globe group dined in a Vietnamese restaurant and I had Bun Cha Gio (spring rolls with vermicelli salad) which was tasty
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Issi Bannerman ace
That looks tasty!
July 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@jamibann It certainly was. Thank you for the fav
July 7th, 2026  
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