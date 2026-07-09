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Lego by kjarn
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Lego

Some of the artwork done by children visiting the lego shop
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fun thing to do. Great that they let them play in there.
July 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, I see Harry was there too ;-)
July 9th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca My two youngest would spend all day in there, there's so much they are allowed to play with
July 9th, 2026  
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