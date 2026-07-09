Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
190 / 365
Lego
Some of the artwork done by children visiting the lego shop
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
5814
photos
132
followers
129
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2026 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
lego shop
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a fun thing to do. Great that they let them play in there.
July 9th, 2026
Diana
ace
How fabulous this looks, I see Harry was there too ;-)
July 9th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
My two youngest would spend all day in there, there's so much they are allowed to play with
July 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close