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Aeonium by kjarn
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Aeonium

Quite pretty and a new one for me
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Very pretty.
July 11th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@jamibann Thank you for the fav Issi
July 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, it almost looks like a heart.
July 11th, 2026  
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