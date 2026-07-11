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Aeonium
Quite pretty and a new one for me
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 12:25pm
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yellow
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flower
,
aeonium
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very pretty.
July 11th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@jamibann
Thank you for the fav Issi
July 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, it almost looks like a heart.
July 11th, 2026
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