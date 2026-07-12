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Great view
An amazing tree and glimpse of the harbour
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
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2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 11:15am
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tree
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sydney harbour
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royal botanic gardens
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