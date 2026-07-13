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State Theatre by kjarn
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State Theatre

I went on a behind the scenes tour of the State Theatre, such a majestic theatre built between 1926 and 1929
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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KWind ace
Wow... a beautiful space.
July 13th, 2026  
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