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Butterfly Room by kjarn
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Butterfly Room

An ornate ladies powder room in the State Theatre. It was constructed in 1929 and designed with a sumptuous theme featuring French Louis XIV furniture and butterfly lamps, mirrors and carpet
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow very posh
July 16th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great photo of a very plush bathroom!
July 16th, 2026  
Kathy ace
It's very elegant.
July 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Wow!
July 16th, 2026  
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