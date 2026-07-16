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Butterfly Room
An ornate ladies powder room in the State Theatre. It was constructed in 1929 and designed with a sumptuous theme featuring French Louis XIV furniture and butterfly lamps, mirrors and carpet
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2026 11:53am
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sydney
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state theatre
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butterfly room
Babs
ace
Wow very posh
July 16th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Great photo of a very plush bathroom!
July 16th, 2026
Kathy
ace
It's very elegant.
July 16th, 2026
narayani
ace
Wow!
July 16th, 2026
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