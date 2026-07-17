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Sloths by kjarn
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Sloths

Latest completed jigsaw
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
That’s a good one. Love jigsaws!
July 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! That had to have been a challenge.
July 17th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Love the colors!
July 17th, 2026  
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