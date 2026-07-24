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Through the Tunnel
I thought this looked good in black & white (even better on black) and I don't say that very often
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2026 11:02am
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black and white
,
tunnel
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kate-bw
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Instant fav, it is fab 👌
July 24th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
Thank you my friend
July 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Even more so on black, such a beautiful shot Kate!
July 24th, 2026
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