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Through the Tunnel by kjarn
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Through the Tunnel

I thought this looked good in black & white (even better on black) and I don't say that very often
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Instant fav, it is fab 👌
July 24th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca Thank you my friend
July 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Even more so on black, such a beautiful shot Kate!
July 24th, 2026  
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