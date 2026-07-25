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Holiday
I've booked a holiday for next year
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2026 3:40pm
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holiday
,
budapest
,
bucharest
,
river cruise
JackieR
ace
Which river??
July 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Bucharest to Budapest on the Danube
July 25th, 2026
JackieR
ace
@kjarn
fabulous!!!!!
July 25th, 2026
Diana
ace
How fabulous Kate, congratulations on your choice.
July 25th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that sounds exciting!
July 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@jamibann
I did a river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest in 2023 and loved it so thought I'd do the other end of the river. Thank you for the fav
July 25th, 2026
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