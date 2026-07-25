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Holiday by kjarn
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Holiday

I've booked a holiday for next year
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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JackieR ace
Which river??
July 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Bucharest to Budapest on the Danube
July 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
@kjarn fabulous!!!!!
July 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
How fabulous Kate, congratulations on your choice.
July 25th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that sounds exciting!
July 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@jamibann I did a river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest in 2023 and loved it so thought I'd do the other end of the river. Thank you for the fav
July 25th, 2026  
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